Edinburgh trams will introduce a festival timetable this weekend to help visitors and residents make the most of late-night events and performances.

Operating on weekends only, trams will continue to run throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning between August 2 and 25.

Trams will run every seven minutes during the day and change to every 20 minutes between 12am and 3am. Services will then run every 30 minutes until normal services resume at 6am.

Edinburgh Trams will run all night services on the weekends during the festival period | National World

Sarah Singh, head of service delivery at Edinburgh Trams, said: “Once again, a packed programme of activities next month will see hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city, and we’re all set to play our part in what has become one of the world’s most famous celebrations of arts, culture and comedy.

“In the past, this 24-hour weekend timetable has proved a huge hit with festival goers and it’s sure to be as popular as ever this year.”

The Ingliston Park and Ride will remain open overnight on weekends during the festival timetable to help tram customers travelling from outside Edinburgh.

Ms Singh added: ““With plenty of free spaces, it offers the ideal place for visitors to leave their car before completing their journey into the city centre by tram, which continues to offer excellent value for money.

“Normal fares apply throughout the night, and a host of great travel deals and ticket offers are available for people staying over for a few days, or families travelling together as a group.”