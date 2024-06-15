2 . Rebels & Patriots

This Israeli-Palestinian co-creation follows four friends and how mandatory conscription to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) affects them. Based on true stories, this is a raw, multilingual portrayal exposing the consequences army life has on the mental-health of the teenagers enlisted. What was once viewed as a rite of passage is increasingly seen by the younger generation as forced involvement with violence. How can young people be heard when they are stripped of their choice to not fight? Rebels & Patriots, at Pleasance Courtyard (Upstairs), July-31 - August 25, 3pm. From £10. | Charlie Harthill Photo: Charlie Harthill