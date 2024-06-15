In our latest round-up of shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, we’re taking a look at the top theatre shows in town in just a matter of weeks time.
From the award-winning producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, I’m Almost There by New York star of stage and screen Todd Almond (Girl From The North Country, Gossip Girl ) is a rueful, hilarious and poignant modern love story in song about a man crossing a sea of doubts to find happiness…and good coffee. There are also thought-provoking plays about Palestine and a theatre/ concert show about Mary Queen of Scots. Mary: A Gig Theatre show is a stirring depiction of Mary Queen of Scots' story, told through bold, new gig theatre.
There is also the world premiere of new play V.L. from award-winning writers Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair. V.L. is another raucous and riotous comedy from the Fringe First Award-winning writers of Edinburgh Festival smash-hit Square Go, about young boys trying to navigate peer pressures, sexual anxieties, and social status in the chaotic hormonal pressure cooker of a small-town school.
1. Really Good Exposure
Megan Prescott (aka Katie F*cking Fitch from Skins) makes her Edinburgh debut with a one-woman show that’s been a decade in the making. Taking inspiration from Megan’s life experience, the show tells the story of Molly; a fictional former child star who, approaching 30 and already ‘peaked’ career-wise, considers turning to porn. Really Good Exposure examines the ways society treats those who are paid to perform, celebrating certain type of entertainment whilst demonising others. Body shaming, peer pressure, mental health stigma, victim blaming, sexual harassment all comes with the territory of being the ‘child star’….doesn’t it? Really Good Exposure, at Underbelly Cowgate (Belly Button). August 1-25 (not 7th, 13th or 20th). 5.20pm. Tickets from £8.50. | Steve Ullathorne Photo: Steve Ullathorne
2. Rebels & Patriots
This Israeli-Palestinian co-creation follows four friends and how mandatory conscription to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) affects them. Based on true stories, this is a raw, multilingual portrayal exposing the consequences army life has on the mental-health of the teenagers enlisted. What was once viewed as a rite of passage is increasingly seen by the younger generation as forced involvement with violence. How can young people be heard when they are stripped of their choice to not fight? Rebels & Patriots, at Pleasance Courtyard (Upstairs), July-31 - August 25, 3pm. From £10. | Charlie Harthill Photo: Charlie Harthill
3. Mary: A Gig Theatre Show
Blending haunting original music and rich spoken word,
six sensational female actor-musicians bring Mary: A Gig Theatre Show to theSpaceUK this Edinburgh
Festival Fringe. The remarkable production, made by early-career Scottish theatre makers, questions the
treatment and portrayal of women historically and today. Rona Johnston gives the audience a glimpse
into the Scottish Queen’s inner world through her detailed and accomplished lyricism. She provides an
emotional response to the hardships Mary faced at the hands of men. Mary: A Gig Theatre Show, at theSpace @ Symposium Hall (Annexe),August 12-17, 10.25pm. Tickets £11/ £8. | Carla Watson Photo: Carla Watson
4. Camille O'Sullivan
The inimitable and highly accoladed Camille O’Sullivan celebrates her 20th Fringe with an intimate and captivating cabaret style show, Camille O’Sullivan: Loveletter - a lament to lost legends delivered, as always, by the original La Clique star with spellbinding storytelling and heart. Camille O'Sullivan: Loveletter, Assembly Roxy, 9.35pm, July 31 - August 17, excluding August 7 and 12. £14-£19. | Assembly Photo: Assembly
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.