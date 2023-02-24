One of Edinburgh’s best-loved cafes has announced its sad closure – after around 25 years in the Capital.

Elephants & Bagels, which is situated on the corner in Nicholson Square, has been a huge favourite with students at nearby Edinburgh University as well as Fringe-goers for many years.

In a short post on Facebook, the cafe’s owners announced they have now ceased trading.

They wrote: “Elephants & Bagels is now permanently closed. We would like to thank you all for your custom over the years”.

Customers past and present reacted to the news, with many saying it will be much missed.

One Facebook user, who used to work there, wrote: “I'm so sorry to read this. You steered it through 25 years though?! That's an amazing achievemen. Working at the Bagel Shop will always be one of the best experiences of my life!”

Antother poster said: “Oh no, I am so sad to hear this! I LOVED this place so much and even more all the wonderful people I met working here!

Elephants and Bagels was a hugely popular cafe.

“It was such a fun, welcoming place and I learned so much from everyoone! Still holds such a special place in my heart, even 20 years on.

“When Uni was tough, this was such a safe and happy place”.

A third said: “Oh no, so sad ro read this. Thank you for being a iconic Edinburgh place and always having gluten free bagels”.