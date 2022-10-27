Last orders for Edinburgh cocktail bar as cost-of-living crisis and tramworks force closure

A popular Edinburgh cotcktail bar have announced they have made the difficult choice to close for good.

Ooh Mami, an Asian-themed bar and kitchen on Bernard Street in Leith, took to social media to announce the sad news.

In an emotional Facebook post, Ooh Mami’s owners said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the immediate closure of Ooh Mami.

“Unfortunately, over the last year increasing costs and staff shortages have impacted the viability of the business.

“The prolonged closure of Constitution Street and Bernard Street due to ongoing tramworks and the disruption caused by these works also impacted the business.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for supporting us since 2019 and to our staff, suppliers and collaborators who have kept us going the last three years.”

The post attracted many comments as regulars expressed their sadness over Ooh Mami’s closure.

Carrie Beattie wrote: “Oh, I’m so sorry to hear this. You folks were doing an amazing job – always such a great atmosphere and wonderful welcome.”

Laura Tiguerona commented: “So sad, as it was such a great wee place.”

Marie Carbery said: “So sorry to hear that. You've been very unlucky with Covid and tram works to deal with – not the best of times for any business.”

Jordan Thomson commented: “Lovely place, lovely people. will be missed for sure.”

Susan Clark said: “That’s so sad, such a great bar, you will be missed.”