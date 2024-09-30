Lost Shore surf resort announces unique festive experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Make waves this Christmas with Lost Shore’s Festive Dining Experience, an indoor winter wonderland with fire pit drinks, sharing menu, festive cocktail offering and option for surf lessons.

Lost Shore, Scotland’s first inland surf resort, is launching The Lost Feast, its inaugural festive dining experience. Running from December 4th to December 20th, 2024, this exciting concept offers one of the most unique Christmas party options in the country.

It promises an unforgettable blend of winter wonderland vibes, exquisite food, and adventurous fun, all against the stunning backdrop of Europe’s largest inland wave pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by the renowned Edinburgh-based events agency, Rogue Village, The Lost Feast will be an immersive indoor winter woodland experience filled with festive spirit, delightful food, and magical memories.

Lost Shore has announced details of its festive dining experience

Guests will enter through a Narnia-inspired wardrobe and discover a beautiful immersive wonderland - perfect for corporate celebrations, get-togethers with friends and family, or any holiday event.

The Ultimate Festive Party Experience

The festivities start with a welcome cocktail around Lost Shore’s outdoor fire pits, offering stunning views of the surf in action. From there, guests will enter a beautifully decorated immersive dining space with twinkling lights, lush greenery, and communal tables, setting the perfect festive scene.

A major highlight is the woodland-inspired sharing menu, prepared by Glasgow’s critically acclaimed Five March restaurant, making its Edinburgh debut. The meal features local Scottish ingredients, served sharing-style among friends, family, or colleagues. Award-winning mixologists will also serve a bespoke festive cocktail menu, complemented with non-alcoholic options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event guests looking to maximise their festive experience can upgrade with special offers on surf sessions at the inland wave pool and overnight stays in luxury lodges and pods.

Step Into the Magic of The Lost Cinema

As part of its 2024 festive offering, Lost Shore is also proud to introduce The Lost Cinema—a captivating indoor winter woodland cinema experience. Guests will step through a Narnia-inspired wardrobe into an enchanting world, where classic festive films will be screened in a beautifully immersive forest setting.

Family festive favourites including The Snowman, Elf, Home Alone and The Polar Express will be screened along with Love Actually, Gremlins and Die Hard - offering something for everyone.

The Lost Cinema experience is made even sweeter with indulgent treats like hot chocolate, mulled wine, festive cocktails and delicious food available from Lost Shore’s restaurant offering, Canteen. Guests can also toast marshmallows on the terrace, the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an even more magical night, pre-show drinks or dinner at Lost Shore’s waterfront bar & restaurant, Canteen, will make the experience unforgettable.

Lauren Hyder, head of events and sales at Lost Shore, said: “There has been a trend in recent years of people wanting more from their festive night out, looking for unique and unforgettable experiences.

“We are excited to offer what might just be one of the most unique party packages in our first year of operation. From surf sessions to our winter wonderland dining experience, we’ve crafted a celebration that truly stands out for anyone looking to do something special this Christmas.

“We have an exciting calendar of events planned for the coming year, kicking off with an opening festival this August. Keep your eyes peeled for more information to come on that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lost Shore Surf Resort’s Opening Festival is set to take place in October. The Festival will mark the resort’s official launch with a host of activities and experiences on offer. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for Lost Shore’s newsletter to be the first to hear about ticket bookings opening.

For exclusive hire for up to 90 guests, or to secure a seat for two or more guests at the Lost Feast, or to receive more information about the event, please visit Lost Shore's What's on Page: www.lostshore.com/events/whats-on