McDonald's Edinburgh: Photos show McDonald's new-look Fort Kinnard branch following makeover

A popular Edinburgh McDonald's has re-opened after a makeover – and pictures shared on social media show the fast food restaurant has a fresh new look.

By Gary Flockhart
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 4:46pm

The branch, at Fort Kinnaird, closed at the start of November, and reopened this week.

The McDonald’s comes with some modern tocuhes, and has comfy booths and charging ports for mobile phones and tablets.

In October, McDonald's announced it was adding five new items to its menu in a ‘game changing’ shake-up for fast food fans.

McDonald's at Fort Kinnaird recently re-opened after a month's closure for refurbishment.
Sadly, it meant we had to bid farewell to two staple items that were dropped from the menu as a result.

The chain announced the launch of its first new permanent burger since 2007, the McCrispy. The burger replaced the popular Chicken Legend.

The company also brought back the BBQ Bacon Stack burger, which replaced the Big Tasty.

The new-look McDonald's has a modern seating layout.
The McDonalds' branch has modern booths for dining in and even charging ports for mobile phones.
