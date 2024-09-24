Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gen Z aren’t far behind, but Millennials spend the most on their caffeine fix ☕

A study by McDonald’s UK found that Millennials spend a staggering £728 on takeaway coffee a year

McDonald’s has recently slashed the prices of its coffee - including the americano and white coffee

Latte was revealed as the top choice for takeaway coffee

New research by fast food legend McDonald’s has found that the Millennial generation are spending a huge amount of money on takeaway coffee each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the launch of McDonald’s UK americano and white coffee for only £1.39 per cup, the iconic fast food brand analysed the amount that Millennials and Gen Z are spending on their caffeine fix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study found that 2,000 UK residents between the ages of 28-43 are spending an average of £728 a year on takeaway coffee, while Gen Z are not far behind with an average of £676 spent on takeaway coffee.

McDonald’s: Study finds that Millenials spend a staggering amount of money on takeaway coffee | Ming - stock.adobe.com

The Millennial and the Gen Z generations are the age groups spending the most on takeaway coffee, while Boomers (aged between 60 to 69 years old) are at the other end of the spectrum, spending a much smaller amount per year on takeaway coffee, averaged at £260 per year.

The study by McDonald’s UK also revealed that the average coffee drinker will spend more than £29,000 on takeaway coffee during their lifetime.

35% of people explained that while their workplaces offer free instant coffee, they would rather spend money on a takeaway coffee from a cafe or fast food restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of McDonald’s UK slashing its coffee prices, television and radio presenter Jordan North took to the streets of London to provide blind tasting coffee sessions.

He said: “Getting up early to do the show every morning means I absolutely need my coffee, especially on-the-go. You know I love a good bargain, and I wanted to spread the word of this superb value – whether it’s Americano or Latte – you don’t want it to cost a lot.”

Jordan added: “It was great seeing the reaction from the public when they realised the coffee was from McDonald’s and at a genuinely good price and delicious taste too. You can’t argue with that kind of value!”

The residents who participated in the study also chose their favourite coffee, with the latte securing the top spot, taking 23% of votes. The cappuccino came second with 21% of the votes, and a flat white rounded off the top three with 11% of votes.

How much do you spend on takeaway coffee? Let us know in the comment section below 👇