McDonald's Monopoly 2021: When does it start, how to play and what are the McDonald's prizes up for grabs? (Image credit: McDonald's)

After being cancelled last year following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, McDonald’s fans will be delighted to hear that the fast food franchise has finally brought back its popular promotion, McDonald’s Monopoly.

The beloved chain’s high profile competition saw a plethora of prizes up for grabs when held in previous years, with diners urged to get involved by looking out for the brand’s monopoly stickers on menu items.

Customers can take part in the game by picking up one of McDonalds’ monopoly boards in store or online.

Here’s what we know about the return of the game to UK restaurants this year so far as it gets underway on 25 August.

What is McDonald’s Monopoly?

McDonald’s Monopoly is much like playing the original board game, with customers able to collect stickers and game pieces from McDonald’s products which can see them win a selection of prizes.

With every colour-coordinated game piece corresponding to one of the famous London streets or locations seen on the classic Monopoly board game board, like Bond Street, Liverpool Street and the Strand, there are some which are more rare and difficult to find.

These, however, tend to hold the bigger prizes of the lot – with these also up for grabs to those collecting sets of the McDonald’s Monopoly game pieces.

When does McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 start?

This year’s McDonald’s Monopoly begins today, on Wednesday 25 August, after the original planned start date of March 2021 was pushed back.

Once again, this occurred due to rising cases of coronavirus and the return of restrictions across the UK.

Those looking to be in with a chance of winning one of the mysterious McDonald’s Monopoly prizes will need to be quick about it, though, as the promotion is set to come to an end on October 5.

According to McDonalds’ website, customers should be aware that the chain has repurposed the packaging set for the March launch of its Monopoly promotion, with outdated game pieces including incorrect expiry dates rather than those updated for the relaunch.

It urges customers to check the dates on its website here.

What sort of prizes can we expect?

Prizes up for grabs with McDonald’s Monopoly in previous years have included instant food and drink prizes which can be redeemed in store, money and much more.

There are 50,000,000 instant prizes available, so these are set to be the easiest ones to win.

But besides instant prizes, customers are encouraged to collect sets of game pieces as they would when playing the much-loved property board game.

If you manage to collect an entire set, you’ll be more likely to win a bigger prize.

Previous years have seen players win big cash prizes, Boohoo vouchers and those collecting a full set of green game pieces even able to get their hands on a mini cooper in 2019.

While this year’s range of prizes are still yet to be fully revealed, McDonald’s have revealed a major new twist to the much-awaited return of its competition.

One of the prizes available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 will be winning a free meal a week for a whole year – a special prize which will only be available to 1000 people in the UK who manage to get their hands on a gold McDonald’s VIP card.

The exciting prize was proposed for last year’s round of McDonald’s Monopoly game, but failed to materialise as the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 prizes in full:

Instant Win Game Prizes / Collect To Win Game

- £100k Cash

- Ibiza Villa or UK Getaway Holiday

- £1,000 spend on Home Entertainment provided by AO.COM

- Lay-Z-Spa® Hot Tub provided by Lay-Z-Spa

- Choose a phone with 1 Year plan provided by Sky Mobile

- Missguided or Mennace £500 Shopping

- A Relaxing or Adventurous Experience provided by buyagift

- JD £100 Gift Card provided by JD Sports N/A 1,500

- McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal or Big Flavour Wrap Meal

- £1,000 cash

- McDonald’s Gold Card

- 50 Inch 4K Hisense Roku TV

- £200 FOR PASSING GO

- Wireless Headphones provided by Urbanears

- Prezzybox £100 Voucher

- £100 One4all Gift Card provided by The Gift Voucher Shop

- £50 Gift Card provided by JD Sports

- Limited Edition Beauty Box provided by Glossybox.co.uk

- HYPE Sunglasses provided by HYPE

- £30 Voucher Missguided or Mennace

- Inflatable Pool Float provided by Bestway

- Hype Backpack provided by Hype

- JUICE Portable Power Bank

- Personalised Phone Case provided by Wrappz

- Limited edition PopSockets PopGrip provided by PopSockets

- Sky Store Online Voucher £5.99

Food voucher prizes:

- Big Mac® or Big Flavour Wrap

- 6 Chicken McNuggets® or Double Cheeseburger

- McFlurry® or Fruit Bag

- Small fries or veg bag

- Medium Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar or Medium Milkshake

- Quarter Pounder™ With Cheese or McChicken® Sandwich

- Apple Pie or Fruit Bag

- Any regular McCafe hot drink

Discount voucher-prizes:

- 10% Off AO.COM

- 20% Off Urbanears

- 30% Off Missguided or Mennace

- £10 Off buyagift

- 12 Premium Retro Photo Prints provided by Photobox

- One Month Comedy Subscription provided by NextUp

- 30% Off Mobile Accessories provided by Juice

- £5 Off Personalised Phone Case provided by Wrappz

- £5 Off provided by Prezzybox.com

- £4 Off When You Spend £10 on Food provided by Just Eat

- 15% off at popsockets.co.uk provided by PopSockets

- 15% off a Beauty Box provided by Glossybox.co.uk

Online Game Cash:

- £100 Cash

- £50 Cash

- £20 Cash

- £10 Cash

- £5 Cash

Online Game Non-cash:

- 1-day gym pass and 7 days Online Classes provided by Hussle

- NextUpOne Month Comedy Subscription

- Great Magazines 3-month digital magazine provided by Bauer Media

- £10 CeX voucher

- Great Magazines 1 Digital Magazine Edition provided by Bauer Media

- 50% off 1-day gym pass provided by Hussle

- Spend £15 or more for £5 Off a My McDonald’s app food-order

Digital Food voucher-prizes provided by McDonald’s:

- Big Mac®Or Big Flavour Wrap

- 6 Chicken McNuggets®Or Double Cheeseburger

- McFlurry®Or Fruit Bag

- Small Fries Or Veg bag

- Medium Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar Or Medium Milkshake

- Quarter Pounder with Cheese Or McChicken® Sandwich

- Apple Pie Or Fruit Bag

- Any Reg McCafé Hot Drink

Follow all the news about this year’s round of McDonald’s Monopoly by visiting the franchise’s UK website here.

