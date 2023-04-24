Popular restaurant chain Mowgli Street Food has announced an opening date for its Edinburgh location. The highly-anticipated restaurant, which will serve up delicious Indian food, is opening on Hanover Street on Friday, April 28. Edinburgh locals have the chance to be the first to try out the menu, as bookings are now open. Mowgli will serve up delicious curries and street food specials, with menu highlights including the Mowgli Chip Butty, Mother Butter Chicken, Treacle Tamarind Fries and Himalayan Cheese Toast. The eatery also has an extensive cocktail list, with inventions like the Chai Rum Sling, Masala Espresso Martini and Chilli Mango Margarita.

Mowgli Edinburgh was originally set to open in summer 2022, however, the launch was delayed by almost a year. The venue on Hanover Street has gone through serious renovations, with hanging swings and fairy-light strung trees being installed in the building.

The chain, which now has 18 restaurants spread across the UK, was started by chef and TV presenter Nisha Katona in 2014. Talking about the new Edinburgh venue last year, Katona said: “It is everything I want Mowgli to be, a very grand old space with wooden panels and decorated glass domes, into which our monkey will slink and grow organically - there are many old buildings like this in India from a bygone era into which life and trees and food markets sneak and grow respectfully, exotically. To honour this stunning building, we will bring trees and lanterns, branches and ropes with our chat bombs and cheese toast.”