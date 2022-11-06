Foodies are in luck, as there are many new food and drink spots opening their doors in the Capital soon. Several popular chains are set to move into the St James Quarter, who recently added Southeast Asian restaurant Ka Pao and dessert spot Haute Dolci to their food offerings. Read on to find out more about the new restaurants opening in Edinburgh soon.

Mowgli

This Indian street-food chain was initially set to open in the city centre in summer 2022, but the launch has been delayed to early next year. The restaurant’s new location on Hanover Street is currently being renovated, with workers installing swings hanging from the ceiling and fairy-light strung trees. Delicious dishes on offer will include the Mowgli Chip Butty, Gunpowder chicken, Bunny Chow and Yoghurt Chat Bombs.

Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger is just one of several restaurants slated to open in Edinburgh over the next few months.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger

A new burger restaurant owned by Gordon Ramsay is set to open in the coming months. Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger will open in the Ribbon building of the St James Quarter at levels 4 and 5, serving up tasty burgers, fries, and shakes, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The celebrity chef has already opened two restaurants in Edinburgh in the past year – Bread Street Kitchen and Street Pizza.

Duck and Waffle

Global eatery Duck and Waffle is expected to open its first Edinburgh location this month. The restaurant, which will open in the St James Quarter, will serve breakfast, brunch, dinner and desserts, offering a “playful take” on traditional British cuisine. One of these is its signature Duck and Waffle, with crispy leg confit, fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup. Inventive cocktails will also be available to order, as well as classic drinks.

Indian restaurant Mowgli will open its doors on Hanover Street in 2023.

Sushisamba

An official opening date is yet to be announced, but this Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion restaurant is coming to the St James Quarter next year. The upmarket restaurant and bar will have a dining space, a bar and lounge, as well as an outdoor terrace overlooking the Capital. Diners can expect to enjoy Japanese tempura and sushi, Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, and Peruvian anticuchos and ceviche, all in one meal.

The Alchemist

The creative cocktail bar and restaurant chain will open the doors to a second Edinburgh site on George Street in early 2023. The Alchemist will deliver its signature ‘theatre served’ cocktails and a delicious dining menu to 185 diners in the new venue. The George Street location will join the chain’s first Scottish outlet, which launched in the St James Quarter in late 2021.