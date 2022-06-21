The new Edinburgh site is set to open in early 2023, and will be the brand's third venue in Scotland.

The Alchemist will deliver its signature ‘theatre served’ cocktail and dining experience to 185 diners, in the 7,051sq ft venue.

Representing an investment of £1.5m, the George Street bar and restaurant is expected to bring 60 new jobs to the Capital.

Jenny McPhee, Brand Director, said: “The response to our first bar and restaurant in Edinburgh last year, alongside plans to make our debut in Glasgow later this year, has been incredible and we’re thrilled to be further expanding our portfolio in Scotland with a second venue in the capital.

“With a mix of listed features and our signature style, the site is going to be stunning, offering an unrivalled and unconventional drinking and dining experience in the heart of the city.”