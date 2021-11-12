Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, which is located in St Andrew Square, opened today.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week. Locals and those visiting the city will be able to book in for lunch, dinner and late-night drinks.

The Scottish-born chef and restaurateur has appointed Dan Ashmore, a Scottish Chef of the Year finalist, as Executive Head Chef at the new restaurant and bar. Ashmore has been cooking at Michelin-starred and leading restaurants in Scotland for over seven years, and has most recently served as Group Executive Chef for Dean Banks at The Pompadour.

As well as classic Gordon Ramsay dishes, from Beef Wellington and traditional fish & chips, Ashmore has added a local flavour to the menu. He is working with top Scottish suppliers including gold medal-winning local family butchers John Gilmours for beef and pork and Highland-based game stalkers for venison, and is buying langoustines fresh from the West of Scotland.

Ashmore said: “Bread Street Kitchen is going to bring a completely new vibe to Edinburgh. We’re lucky to be living in a city with such a great choice of good places to eat out, but this is really different!”

"The food, wines and cocktails are fantastic, of course, but with the great music, buzzing service and stunning interiors, it’s a totally fresh experience. I’m chuffed to have joined Gordon and his amazing team to launch Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in my home city".

