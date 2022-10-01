Edinburgh's St James Quarter: Luxury dessert restaurant Haute Dolci will open doors to Edinburgh diners with grand event
A new luxury dessert restaurant which will serve Belgian waffles, truffles, and chocolate on tap will open in the St James Quarter next week.
The gourmet restaurant will open its doors to Edinburgh diners at 10am on October 8, with a grand opening event,
Diners have been urged to get to the restaurant early to make the most of the entertainment on offer – including DJs, a magician and other exciting acts.
The grand opening was originally set to take place on September 10, but was rescheduled for October following the Queen’s death.
Haute Dolci, which is known for its iconic dessert and brunch menu, will create 30 local jobs in the Capital.
The flagship Scottish store is located in the St James Quarter and will offer shoppers a chance to enjoy decadent sweet treats, as well as mouth-watering savoury dishes.
Daniel Gillett, the restaurant manager for Haute Dolci in Edinburgh, said: “We’re delighted to be able to open our first ever Scottish store, bringing Haute Dolci’s stylish and friendly atmosphere to the people of Edinburgh.
“The team has worked incredibly hard to ensure we’re ready to welcome guests to the grand opening and we are so excited to see lots of faces over the course of the day!”
The grand opening follows a key hunt, which offers dessert-lovers access to loyalty club benefits and discounts.
Clues are still being shared via the restaurant chain’s social media channels – Facebook and Instagram – in the run-up to the opening.
For more information on Haute Dolci or to make a reservation, visit www.hautedolci.co.uk.