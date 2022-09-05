Haute Dolci, which specialises in gourmet desserts, hosts its grand opening at St James Quarter on Friday (September 9).

The popular chain’s first-ever Scottish store will create 30 jobs, while offering diners a chance to enjoy the best in decadent sweet treats and mouth-watering savoury dishes.

The grand opening will start at 7pm on Friday (September 9), and diners are being urged to get there early to make the most of the entertainment on offer – including DJs, a magician and other exciting acts.

Haute Dolci opens its doors at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter this week – and the luxury dessert restaurant’s grand opening will include a variety of entertainment.

Daniel Gillett, manager for Haute Dolci in St James Quarter, said: “We’re delighted to be able to open our first ever Scottish store, bringing Haute Dolci’s stylish and friendly atmosphere to the people of Edinburgh.

“The team has worked incredibly hard to ensure we’re ready to welcome guests to the grand opening and we are so excited to see lots of faces over the course of the day!”

Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Haute Dolci, said: “At Haute Dolci everything is designed and fashioned with care using the finest ingredients sourced from gourmet food suppliers around the world.

"Combined with the highest level of service and an unrivalled ambience we are creating that ultimate dining experience.

"Haute Dolci is all about the experience and this is reflected in everything this concept is about.

"It’s all about perfecting those finer details and exceeding every aspect of the guest experience from the ambience, service and the food.”

The grand opening follows the famous key hunt, which offers lucky dessert-lovers access to loyalty club benefits and discounts.

Clues are still being shared via the restaurant chain’s social media channels – Facebook and Instagram – in the run-up to the opening.