Nando's to open new Edinburgh restaurant at retail park, if plans approved

The restaurant would take over site previously occupied by Clarks shoe store

By Gary Flockhart
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 4:21pm

Edinburgh could be set to get a new Nando’s restaurant, if proposals are given the go-ahead.

Plans, which would see the popular chicken chain take over a unit at Craigleith retail park, have been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council planning portal.

If given the green light, the new Nando's would take over the site previously occupied by Clarks shoe store, located in-between Costa and M&S.

The blueprints for the new 114-cover restaurant show it would have an outdoor seating area to the front, with larger tables, booths and benches inside.

A formal planning notice submitted to the Council reads: “As is well established throughout retail parks in Edinburgh, Scotland and the UK, restaurant uses are now a common and expected amenity to supplement retail outlets within diversified commercial environments.

“The new use would facilitate occupation of an existing vacant retail unit following the departure of Clarks c. 1 year ago.”

Nando’s already has several outlets in Edinburgh, with branches on Chambers Street, Omni Centre, Lothian Road, Fountain Park, Fort Kinnaird, Ocean Terminal and Straiton Park.

EdinburghCouncil