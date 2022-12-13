Nando's to open new Edinburgh restaurant at retail park, if plans approved

Edinburgh could be set to get a new Nando’s restaurant, if proposals are given the go-ahead.

Plans, which would see the popular chicken chain take over a unit at Craigleith retail park, have been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council planning portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If given the green light, the new Nando's would take over the site previously occupied by Clarks shoe store, located in-between Costa and M&S.

Edinburgh could be set to get a new Nando’s restaurant, if proposals are given the go-ahead.

The blueprints for the new 114-cover restaurant show it would have an outdoor seating area to the front, with larger tables, booths and benches inside.

A formal planning notice submitted to the Council reads: “As is well established throughout retail parks in Edinburgh, Scotland and the UK, restaurant uses are now a common and expected amenity to supplement retail outlets within diversified commercial environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new use would facilitate occupation of an existing vacant retail unit following the departure of Clarks c. 1 year ago.”

Nando’s already has several outlets in Edinburgh, with branches on Chambers Street, Omni Centre, Lothian Road, Fountain Park, Fort Kinnaird, Ocean Terminal and Straiton Park.