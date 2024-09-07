A new bar specialising in wine, cocktails and sharing boards has opened its door at The Shore in Leith.

Mara, which is split over two levels, opened this week, adding to Leith’s extensive food and drink scene.

Mara, which takes its name from the Gaelic word for sea, is located at 58 The Shore, in the heart of the picturesque and historic harbour area of Leith and offers up uninterrupted views over the waterfront.

It runs a rotational wine list, with red, white, rosé, orange and natural options, and has plans to soon launch a Mara Wine Club.

In addition to an extensive cocktail menu, Mara says they also have “the best of Scottish craft beers sitting beside the popular draught big hitters, and an inspired Low and No offering too.”

The bar also serves up small plates and sharing boards - including IJ Mellis charcuterie and Mara Mezze boards.

Mara boasts a large outdoor area and say a number of areas within the building are flexibly placed to welcome larger gatherings or private events.

Simon Keane, director, Mara, said: “We are excited to be launching Mara in the thriving district of The Shore at Leith and are delighted to have secured such a standout location for what will be an excellent new addition to the local neighbourhood.

“When it comes to hospitality, The Shore has a truly unique appeal. With Mara’s offering of delicious food, an impressive drinks menu, and warm, friendly atmosphere, we look forward to welcoming patrons and very much hope they will enjoy the Mara experience.”