Peri-peri style chicken restaurant chain Nando’s has submitted plans to open a new branch at the vacant restaurant unit at the front of an Edinburgh shopping centre.

South African business Nando’s Chickenland Ltd lodged plans on Monday, March 3, to the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department for “external alterations and the installation of signage” at Unit C, Gyle Avenue.

The application site is located within the boundaries of the wider Edinburgh Gyle Shopping Centre development. The site consists of a single-storey unit to the southeast of the main shopping complex building. The site was formerly occupied by Frankie Benny’s until at least a couple of years ago and is still currently vacant.

The multinational fast casual chain that specialises in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken is seeking planning permission for external alterations, as well as advertisement consent for the installation of signage.

In the planning documents, Nando’s agent Firstplan Ltd said: “The scheme of alterations seeks to uplift the appearance of the building and bring more interest to the unit through a series of creative alterations.

“The series of external changes, which are limited in scale and do not alter the overall built footprint or scale of the host building, will create a strong visual identity for Nando’s new restaurant.

“The changes are considered acceptable noting the commercial setting in which the building is located, the unique form and appearance of the host building, which differs in many regards from the surrounding commercial units, and, of course, the fact that much of Nando’s visual changes result from works that do not require permission - painting of the existing structure.

“We therefore trust the council will conclude that the comprehensive shopfront and signage proposals are acceptable and should be supported.”

The plans showing the proposed changes to the Gyle Shopping centre restaurant unit. | City of Edinburgh Council

The alterations proposed for the South Gyle unit next to the bus stops at the main entrance to the shopping centre, include an access hatch to be installed to the rear elevation, measuring 869mm by 1120mm.

New double entrance doors would be installed to the front elevation and a replacement single door added to the rear elevation. A projecting canopy would be installed over entrance doors.

Decorative timber panels would be installed to the façade, as well a black stained timber cladding with green stencilled cut out to the high level fascia. And, aluminium planters would also be installed at high level to the fascia.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on the proposals, which have so far received no public comments on the council’s planning portal online.