New Edinburgh restaurant Island Poké to open on Hanover Street serving Hawaiian poké bowls
A new restaurant serving healthy Hawaiian food is set to open in the Capital next month.
Edinburgh residents spotted signage being installed for the new eatery, Island Poké, on Hanover Street this week. The restaurant, which serves “healthy and nutritious” poké bowls and bao buns, is due to open in July. Island Poké has 15 locations in London, but the Hanover Street venue will be the chain’s first restaurant in Scotland. Island Poké’s website said: “From the tropics of Hawaii to the capital of Scotland, we’ll soon be serving up Fresh Pacific Flavours in Edinburgh.”
The chain specialises in poké bowls – a Hawaiian dish that traditionally consists of raw fish, rice and vegetables. As well as serving up bowls with tuna and salmon, Island Poke offers alternative protein options, including chicken, tofu and aubergine. Diners will also be able to build their own poké bowls at the new eatery.