Edinburgh residents spotted signage being installed for the new eatery, Island Poké, on Hanover Street this week. The restaurant, which serves “healthy and nutritious” poké bowls and bao buns, is due to open in July. Island Poké has 15 locations in London, but the Hanover Street venue will be the chain’s first restaurant in Scotland. Island Poké’s website said: “From the tropics of Hawaii to the capital of Scotland, we’ll soon be serving up Fresh Pacific Flavours in Edinburgh.”