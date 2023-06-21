News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift UK tour: How to get tickets to Edinburgh dates
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

New Edinburgh restaurant Island Poké to open on Hanover Street serving Hawaiian poké bowls

New restaurant opening soon in Edinburgh city centre
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

A new restaurant serving healthy Hawaiian food is set to open in the Capital next month.

Edinburgh residents spotted signage being installed for the new eatery, Island Poké, on Hanover Street this week. The restaurant, which serves “healthy and nutritious” poké bowls and bao buns, is due to open in July. Island Poké has 15 locations in London, but the Hanover Street venue will be the chain’s first restaurant in Scotland. Island Poké’s website said: “From the tropics of Hawaii to the capital of Scotland, we’ll soon be serving up Fresh Pacific Flavours in Edinburgh.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chain specialises in poké bowls – a Hawaiian dish that traditionally consists of raw fish, rice and vegetables. As well as serving up bowls with tuna and salmon, Island Poke offers alternative protein options, including chicken, tofu and aubergine. Diners will also be able to build their own poké bowls at the new eatery.

Island Poké is opening a new restaurant in Edinburgh's Hanover Street (Photos: National World/Island Poké)Island Poké is opening a new restaurant in Edinburgh's Hanover Street (Photos: National World/Island Poké)
Island Poké is opening a new restaurant in Edinburgh's Hanover Street (Photos: National World/Island Poké)
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandLondon