A new pizza restaurant will open in Edinburgh’s city centre next month, offering authentic Neapolitan-style pizza and hands-on pizza masterclasses for visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Pilgrims, which opens on Rose Street at the former Fopp record shop site, will make its official Scottish debut on April 14.

But the pizza chain, which operates 24 restaurants south of the border, will have a soft-launch from April 7 which will see customers able to bag food and drink for half price. The restaurant will also be giving away 1000 free slices of the pizza on Thursday, April 10 from 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Pilgrims, opens at 7-15 Rose Street in Edinburgh on April 14 | Pizza Pilgrims

The new restaurant is split across two floors and will have 191 covers which includes a 45-seat outdoor terrace.

Founders Thom and James Elliot said: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring Pizza Pilgrims to Edinburgh. Rose Street is packed with incredible bars and restaurants, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of such a buzzing hospitality scene.

“This is our largest opening outside of London with a space that can do it all. From Pizza masterclasses, private events, group dining and a stage, we want to support Edinburgh’s thriving entertainment scene!”

The first floor also hosts private dining areas and a cocktail-fuelled pub quiz. The second floor takes a turn towards the Amalfi Coast, inspired by the iconic lemon groves of Southern Italy | Pizza Pilgrims

Bringing their ‘signature 72-hour double-fermented dough’ pizzas on the menu include the ‘double pepperoni hot and spicy honey’, a carbonara pizza, ‘the 8-cheese’, and a range of vegetarian pizzas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners said “We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring Pizza Pilgrims to Edinburgh” | Pizza Pilgrims

Established in 2012, the company was founded after Thom and James made several pilgrimages through Italy to learn ‘all they could about the true art of pizza making’. All ingredients in the menu are sourced from Italy, from Naples ’00’ flour, tomato sauce made from DOP San Marzano tomatoes and their Fior di Latte mozzarella from Napoli.

Guests who want to master the art of pizza making can book Pizza Pilgrims’ ‘Dough It Yourself’ masterclasses on the first floor where they will learn about the importance of using quality produce, before learning to shape, and top and bake the perfect Neapolitan pizza.

For more information you can visit the Pizza Pilgrims website.