While there are many Starbucks located in Edinburgh, the Haddington Drive-Thru will be the first to open in East Lothian.

The branch, which is slated to open in March, will compete with the Costa Coffee Drive-Thru, which opened in the new retail park in July 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chain are currently looking for baristas to work in the drive-through, and are advertising for these roles on a new Facebook page named ‘Starbucks Haddington’.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: "We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Haddington in the near future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

Aldi, Home Bargains, and The Food Warehouse are currently operating in the Retail Park, and a petrol station is in construction.

A message from the Editor:

Starbucks will open their first branch in East Lothian.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.