The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit time travel show, released The Sassenach in 2020, and it has been a sellout success both here and in America.

Made by Loch Lomond Whiskies, the blended Scotch has won multiple awards – including double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Championship and another double gold medal at 2021’s New York World Wine and Spirits Competition (NYWWSC).

Now, the 42-year-old is celebrating again after The Sassenach won double gold at the SFWSC – for the third year running.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Heughan wrote: “Proud to share that the Sassenach Spirit was awarded Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition!”

In late 2020, Heughan joined the Scotsman’s Scran podcast to chat about his whisky, as well as why he chose a blend over a single malt, how it was almost made in America and his re-discovered love of Scotland through filming Outlander.

The actor also hinted at what other drinks may be released, saying: “In the future, I think we're going to start looking at other innovative spirits, whether it's whisky or something else.

“But I think a single grain (whisky) is definitely a route we want to look at as well, because they're so good – and probably the majority of what I'm drinking right now.”

He announced in February that The Sassenach Select Tequila is now available for pre-order.

Last month, Heughan said moving to Edinburgh as a teenager shaped him into the person he is today.

In an interview with Square Mile, a men’s luxury lifestyle magazine for London, the Balmaclellan-born star was asked if he could think of a moment or experience that influenced who he is as a person today.

He replied: “I guess when I moved to Edinburgh.

“I was living in the countryside as a young child, there were four people in my class at school. And then I moved to Edinburgh, which to me felt like a metropolis. I started going to the theatre.