Popular açaí bowl company Oakberry set to open new branch in Edinburgh much to locals' delight

By Frederick Brown
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:27 BST
A popular açaí bowl company is set to open a new branch in Edinburgh.

Oakberry, which specialises in açaí bowls, smoothies and matcha, announced on Instagram that it is set to open a new store in the Scottish capital but didn’t reveal the exact opening date.

A post on social media said: “Edinburgh, guess who’s coming to town? The real, authentic açaí is rolling in — straight from the Brazilian Amazon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make Edinburgh our new home. Stay tuned. the opening date’s dropping soon.”

Oakberry is set to open a new shop in Edinburghplaceholder image
Oakberry is set to open a new shop in Edinburgh | Pixabay

The new shop will be the company’s first in Scotland, the first in the UK outside of England and the 11th overall in the UK, following London, Brighton, Bristol and Birmingham.

Residents in Edinburgh were left thrilled by the news, with one saying it was ‘the best thing to happen this year’. One local said: “This is the best day of my life!” Another added: “Counting down the days for the big launch!”

The brand was founded in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2016 by Brazilian national and current chief executive Georgios Frangulis, who noticed while living in California that the ‘healthy food market’ was growing in popularity.

The business now operates in hundreds of locations across the world in over 35 countries, with Brazil alone accounting for over 300 locations.

