A four-day week for Edinburgh council employees could lead to an increase in productivity and a lower turnover of staff, a councillor has claimed.

Green councillor Claire Miller wants the authority to agree to a trial scheme and has tabled a motion for the meeting of the full council on Thursday.

She said the move to a four-day week could also bring health and wellbeing benefits for staff, cut sickness absence rates and save the council money.

Green councillor Claire Miller

"A four-day week changes workers’ contracted hours, seeing them retain their full-time pay and benefits but enjoy a reduced working week. Organisations which offer employees a four-day week still continue to provide services during the same hours, so there is no reduction in service to the public.

"Research findings from around the world, showing there is no drop in productivity when the working week is reduced from five to four days."

A pilot four-day week was introduced at South Cambridgeshire District Council for desk-based employees in January 2023, with staff doing 100 per cent of their work in 80 per cent of the time for 100 per cent of their wages.

It ran initially for three months, but when data showed it was a success the trial was extended for a year and expanded to include waste crews.

An independent report by two universities found that performance improved or remained the same on 22 out of 24 key indicators.

The areas where performance improved included call answering times, timeliness of planning decisions, how long it took to process benefits claims and speed of emergency repairs to council homes.

The two areas where performance was not as good during the trial period were housing rent collected and average days to re-let housing stock, but it was judged other factors were at play there.

Daiga Kamerāde, professor in work and wellbeing at Salford University, concluded: "The trial suggested that a four-day work week maintains the quality of public services as measured by key performance indicators, while attracting new staff and improving workers' wellbeing."

Cllr Miller said she hoped Edinburgh council could identify services where a four-day week could be trialled to see how it would work here.

She said the council had high sickness absence rates due to workload and stress, and used a lot of agency staff because of difficulties in permanently filling roles - both issues where a four-day week could help.

She said: “Having seen the great results from other organisations such as South Cambridgeshire District Council, where their pilot found productivity gains as well as better employee retention rates, I am keen to explore this for Edinburgh council.

“Over the years we’ve tried to alleviate stress at work, and supported our workers with their mental health and wellbeing, but unfortunately there are still a lot of council workers off sick and I’d like to explore new ways to make the council a healthier and better place to work.

“And ideally it should cost us less because if we reduce agency staff and spend that money on permanent staff and manage to reduce sickness absences then we should actually save money.”

And she dismissed any notion that a four-day week was a lazy option. “People are still going to have to do the same amount of work, so the same number of things will still have to be done, it’s just in fewer hours.”

There is union backing for a four-day week. Brian Robertson, Unite branch secretary at the council, said: “It would reduce stress and absence levels with no loss in productivity.

“Workers would gain more family time and be more healthy. There is plenty of evidence that reducing the working week is positive for workers, employers and those who receive the services delivered, our residents.”