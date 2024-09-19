Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Edinburgh café located off the Royal Mile is set to open a new venue in Morningside this month.

The Edinburgh Larder, which opened on Blackfriars Street in 2009, is known for its ‘legendary brunch’ menu and offers a delightful breakfast and lunch menu championing local producers.

Fan favourites include full Scottish breakfasts, veggie breakfasts, eggs benedict and smoked cod, chorizo and potato hash. The café also sells seasonal cakes and locally sourced coffee.

The latest Edinburgh Larder venue will open on Saturday, September 28 at 54-56 Morningside Road - the shop formerly owned by Salt Café.

After opening during the first Covid lockdown, Salt Café went on to become a go-to brunch spot in Edinburgh and even scooped the Best Cafe Award from the Evening News in 2022. Owners, Liv Connolly and husband Steve put the business up for sale last October telling customers they plan so move in a new direction but added their coffee stands in Morningside and Tollcross will remain open.

Alan Goldie, director of The Restaurant Agency Ltd, who handled the sale said: “We are delighted to welcome another strong operator, this time with their own brand to what was Salt Café for over 10 years under differing tenants. In each sale we have handled there have been subtle changes to the format and all have performed well as businesses in their own right”.

The Edinburgh Larder on Morningside Road will open on September 28 with online bookings available from October 3.