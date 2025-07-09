A popular cafe in Edinburgh has announced it will close its doors at the end of August.

One More Sip at 100 Marchmont Crescent will close for good on August 31 after the owner made the sad announcement.

The owner took to Instagram to say that the cafe has been closed for a couple of weeks post ‘due to burn out’.

The post added: “Decided that it’s best to add a closing date for One More Sip to go do my own thing xoxo And what better time then the end of summer.

“Made some fresh new opening times to match the morning go’ers better and also to help with a consistent smoooth operation for the next couple months.

One More Sip is set to close its doors at the end of next month. | Submitted

“PLUS a “summa night closing” list of events that will be packing the August schedule before we run off xoxooxo.

“Back tomorrow at 9am. Thanks all for the past year but job isn’t finished yet.”

Running as a cafe during the day, the venue was also known for hosting eclectic local DJ sets, cinema screenings, musical jam sessions and political art sets in the evenings.

One comment on the post expressed sadness at the closure and is hoping for a last event of Fill This Space, a music and poetry night hosted at One More Sip every third Sunday.

One customer said: “Really sorry to read this. No doubt there will be a mega @fillthis___ event for August before you close down.”

Others showed their support with comments ‘New adventures’ and ‘Head high always’.