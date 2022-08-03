Operating under the same management, Foundation will host various events, from live music to pub quizzes. For sports fans, there is a separate live sport section with HD TV screens.
The venue on Colinton Road has expanded its food and drinks offering and will be serving a wide range of homemade meals, which will include gluten-free options.
The bar and restaurant has introduced a new children’s menu, while on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, kids eat free, with a paying adult. Pups will also be welcome at the venue.
On Tuesdays, diners can bring their own booze.
Owner Finbarr McNally said: “We are really excited about our new-look bar and restaurant. We absolutely love being part of the local community here in EH14. Edinburgh has many city centre venues, but here at Foundation, we are all about our amazing neighbourhood.
“For the past month, we have been busy refurbishing the bar and restaurant and we hope that people will love our new look.
“Foundation is the type of place where locals can bring their kids for good food, chill out and enjoy a few drinks or even hire the venue for private functions. Everyone is welcome.
“We are lucky to be situated in a beautiful part of town, parallel to the Union Canal at Meggetland and are always delighted to welcome people passing through, including dog-walkers as, yes, we’re dog-friendly too!”