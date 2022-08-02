The roads around Pirniehall Primary School were closed off by police officers after they were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended after a man went onto the roof of a building in West Pilton Crescent, Edinburgh.
"There was no danger to the wider public and the man, aged 23, has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
