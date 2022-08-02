Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after climbing on primary school roof in West Pilton Crescent

A man has been arrested after climbing on the roof of an Edinburgh primary school.

By Rachel Mackie and Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:13 pm

The roads around Pirniehall Primary School were closed off by police officers after they were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended after a man went onto the roof of a building in West Pilton Crescent, Edinburgh.

"There was no danger to the wider public and the man, aged 23, has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

