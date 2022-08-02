Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads around Pirniehall Primary School were closed off by police officers after they were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended after a man went onto the roof of a building in West Pilton Crescent, Edinburgh.

"There was no danger to the wider public and the man, aged 23, has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

