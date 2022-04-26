Owners of The Newsroom on Leith Street have announced their plans to open a basement bar below their current premises.

They shared the news in a social media post, which read: "Afternoon folks, we are starting on an exciting new chapter for downstairs at Newsroom next week and will be opening a shiny and new basement bar in mid June."

Before renovations began, the owners offered equipment from the basement that was no longer needed to locals.

The request, posted on Friday, read: "We have a load of bits and bobs that we have no more use for but would be a shame for it to go to landfill! Hoping some of this kit might have a second life somewhere.

"Everything must be gone by Sunday night as the skips arrive Monday morning. First come first served! Come along and take it away!"