A popular Edinburgh takeaway has had its plans approved to open a new restaurant just yards from its current premises in Wester Hailes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Javits will now move into two vacant units at Westside Plaza to provide customers with the option to sit-in or takeaway their food, after its change of use application was approved by the council.

Units 18 and 19 will now be combined to form a new restaurant and takeaway with a public seating area capable of accommodating 25 covers, opening seven days a week from 11am until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fast food chain said its existing premises is no longer suitable to meet its requirements due to growing demand. However, Javits wishes to retain the existing premises at unit 38, and has plans to convert it into a sweets and desserts shop, subject to a separate application for planning permission.

The new Javits will open to the left of the entrance to Westside Plaza, just yards from its current unit, pictured right, with a design of the new shopfront inset. | Google Maps/ City of Edinburgh Council

This successful change of use planning application for units 18 and 19 at Westside Plaza, next to the entrance to the Edinburgh shopping mall, will see Javits move into the empty units formerly occupied by a community arts group and Movie Express.

This new move by the fast food chain is expected to create three to four full-time jobs. This planning application received no objections or notes of support on the council’s online planning portal.

In its supporting statement with the planning application, Javits said: “The proposed restaurant will provide a family friendly dining experience with family seating areas – an enhancement to the existing provision, and bringing back a dining experience to the shopping centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Javits branch at unit 38, Westside Plaza. | Google Maps

Approving the plans on October 25, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The development would be of an appropriate design and would not adversely affect neighbouring residential amenity. There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”

Javits has operated the current outlet at unit 38 Westside Plaza since February 2023 employing three full-time and six part-time staff. The business offers delivery, collection and online sales as well as walk-in orders. It also has outlets in Granton and Gilmerton