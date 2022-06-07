The ‘YOTEL Pride’ cocktail and mocktail are currently available in YOTEL Edinburgh’s bar and restaurant Komyuniti, priced at £6 with 100 per cent of proceeds directly benefiting Switchboard.

The drinks will be available from June 7 to 30, whilst stocks last.

The Pride cocktail contains a refreshing blend of Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger gin, Blue Curacao, Crème de Violette liqueur, lime juice and egg white, whilst the mocktail version contains Ceders non-alcoholic spirit, Orgeat and cherry syrup with lemon and cranberry juice.

Throughout June, customers will also be able to directly to Switchboard via digital ‘Tip Jar’ QR codes located in Komyuniti.

Switchboard is the UK’s national LGBTQ+ switchboard. The charity answers 18,000 calls a year on average, providing information, support and referral services for gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people – and anyone considering issues around their sexuality and/or gender identity.

The hotel brand has also partnered with Polly Shute, co-founder of ‘Out and About’, a platform that connects LGBTQIA women and non-binary people through shared experiences.

A former board member of Pride in London, Polly consulted with YOTEL to create the commemorative cocktail and led LGBTQ+ training sessions for all YOTEL Crew across the UK.

Stephanie Fuller, general manager at Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline, said: “We are delighted to be supported by YOTEL as part of its Pride campaign in 2022.

“Switchboard is the national LGBTQ+ helpline in the UK, and the visibility of our helpline that this partnership will bring across the UK is vital.

“Each call costs us around £17.00 for all the wrap-around support which means we can be there for a caller.

“The support and visibility this partnership will provide cannot be understated, ultimately it will mean our confidential non-judgemental service will continue to be there 10am-10pm, 365 days a year by phone, instant messaging and email to support people from the LGBTQ+ communities that need someone to listen.”

Shute said: “It’s great to see a brand as big as YOTEL pledge its support for the LGBTQ+ community with proceeds from the sale of the Pride cocktails this month.

“Through my work, I’m keenly aware of the discrimination and injustices our community continue to face, some of which do occur in the hospitality industry.

“It’s essential we educate people on how to be an ally, and I’ve enjoyed starting conversations with YOTEL about how brands can better interact with LGBTQ+ patrons and staff.”

Olivia Donnan, vice president brand and communications at YOTEL HQ, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Switchboard and Polly Shute to celebrate and support Pride in our communities across the UK.

“At YOTEL, we strive to be an inclusive space for every guest, visitor and Crew member and are pleased to continue our ongoing work supporting the community through donations and training this June.”