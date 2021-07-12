St James Quarter: All the restaurants and food retailers set to open in the Bonnie & Wild marketplace this week

Bonnie and Wild is billed as the largest single food and drink site in Scotland thanks to its 16,600 sq ft open plan space within the new development.

The team at Bonnie and Wild say that diners can look forward to an "unrivalled offering of food and drink, served by some of Scotland's best restaurants and award-winning chefs."

Here we take a look at what's on offer, from Glasgow's finest to specialist retailers, which will open from 15 July.

Creel Caught

One of the main sites within Bonnie and Wild is being headed up by Scotland's national chef, senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College and MasterChef: The Professionals 2016 winner, Gary Maclean.

Creel Caught is Gary's first solo venture and will feature a menu of fresh Scottish seafood influenced by what's been caught that day.

Speaking of the restaurant, Gary said: "I want to showcase the best that Scotland’s got and get people trying something they haven’t had before, like hand-dived scallops, or lobster. I want to get langoustine and crab on the menu so we’ve got the bones to make beautiful bisques.”

Salt & Chilli Oriental

Glasgow chef Jimmy Lee is preparing to open his first Edinburgh restaurant within Bonnie and Wild. A mash-up of East and West, the restaurant will offer a taste of Hong Kong’s simple street food.

Dishes include tangy Peking ribs, Bao buns, chicken satay, pulled aromatic duck, and a signature 'salt and chilli menu.

This move east follows on from a successful launch of Salt & Chilli Oriental in Glasgow earlier this year.

Erpingham House

As we reported in April, Erpingham House - a stylish vegan restaurant - will open within Bonnie & Wild.

Erpingham House was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Loui Blake, footballers Russell Martin and Declan Rudd, and has an ethos of sustainability through their dishes and packaging.

The Edinburgh restaurant will have the same 100 per cent plant-based, plastic-free and mostly gluten-free menu of modern vegan food, created by group head chef Meg Greenacre.

Rico's Pasta Bar

Rico's Pasta Bar is offering authentic Italian cuisine from the team behind Rico's, The West Room and The Broughton. Chef Francesco Ascrizzi is set to serve a menu of freshly made pasta dishes, created with locally sourced ingredients.

Dishes include spaghetti with East Neuk Crab, shellfish bisque and Calabrian chilli and sedanini with Genovese style, slow cooked borders rose veal ragu and aged Parmesan.

east PIZZAS

This Edinburgh business is known for its 72-hour proved sourdough pizzas and toppings which come from East Coast Cured and Great Glen Charcuterie.

Speaking to the Scotsman earlier this year, co-owner Roly Simpson said: "We’ll be adding some new pizza styles, including the thick crust Detroit and our twist on pizza in teglia alla Romana - a grab-and-go square pizza slice made using organic flour and slowly proved."

CHIX

For those that like their fried chicken classy, head to CHIX, which is a totally new concept for Bonnie and Wild.

The simple fried chicken has been given a fine dining makeover at CHIX, thanks to Max Murray and Ed Cresswell, which was Chef de Partie at Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck before moving to Scotland.

Joelato

For those with a sweet tooth, stop in at Perth’s Joelato, who are inspired by the “gelateria of Bologna” and run by husband and wife team Joe and Lucie Sykes.

Joe and Lucie are self confessed gelato obsessives and source their milk, cream, eggs and berries locally. The gelato is made in-house and flavours include salted honey an honeycomb, praline and salted caramel.

The Gannet East

In March it was reported that Ivan Stein and Peter McKenna from The Gannet were to open their first Edinburgh restaurant - as the key tenant in Bonnie and Wild. The team at Bonnie and Wild said this of the Gannet East opening: "Winner of both a Michelin plate and Bib Gourmand, The Gannet is a modern Scottish restaurant serving seasonal dishes inspired by its network of artisan producers, foragers and farmers."

MacDuff 1890

This family run butchers has a history that spans more than 130 years and four generations. One of the top suppliers of Scotch beef, the animals are selected from a small group of farms that are committed to the highest standards of animal welfare.

The produce from MacDuff 1890 is used in some of Scotland's top kitchens, such as Cafe St Honor, The Gannet and L'escargot Bleu.

Inverarity Morton

The Inverarity Morton bottle shop within Bonnie and Wild is the first retail venture from one of Scotland's leading wine and spirits wholesalers.

It will be home to a wide range of quality wines and spirits, sourced from Scotland's world renowned distilleries and top overseas vineyards.

The Cheese Club

Another move from Glasgow to the speciality retailers space is The Cheese Club shop, which opened on Byres Road in the west end earlier this year.

The Cheese Club Shop is led by the team behind Six by Nico, and will offer a range of fine cheeses, as well as stock chutneys, crackers, olives ad cured meats as well as hot and cold food to takeaway.

Broken Clock Café & Patisserie

A firm favourite in Glasgow, Broken Clock sells an ever-changing menu of picture perfect cakes and pastries.

Located in the west end, this family-owned cafe and patisseries provides diners with 'a place where you can forget about the time and enjoy your cake.'

Now they've moved that idea east to Edinburgh with their next shop, which will be part of the speciality retailers space in Bonnie and Wild.

As well as the above, Bonnie and Wild has three bars, private dining rooms, demo kitchen and events space.

