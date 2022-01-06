Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre opened its doors this year, and dramatically changed the Capital’s skyline forever.
It’s a new hub filled with shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, and soon an Everyman cinema and hotel.
Here are all the restaurants which have opened at St James Quarter – and a few still to come.
1. Lane7
Lane7 combines bowling, ping-pong, beer-pong, karaoke and crazy golf with tasty food.
Photo: Lane7
2. German Doner Kebab
Sometimes only a kebab will do. German Doner Kebab serves up gourmet Doner kebabs using premium meat and handmade toasted breads.
Photo: Submitted
3. The Alchemist
Although The Alchemist is most well-known for its theatrical cocktails, there is also an equally creative food menu. Choose from a selection of crispy bao buns, popcorn chicken, gourmet burgers, and steaks.
Photo: The Alchemist
4. Thai Express
Thai Express features Edinburgh's first example of double-decker restaurant seating, popular across Southeast Asia. It serves a selection of traditional Thai and custom dishes, including pad Thai, papaya salad and its popular Thairatcha wings.
Photo: Thai Express