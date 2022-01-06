These are the restaurants in St James Quarter in Edinburgh

St James Quarter restaurants: All the new restaurants at Edinburgh shopping centre, from The Alchemist to Pho

By Ginny Sanderson
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:27 pm

Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre opened its doors this year, and dramatically changed the Capital’s skyline forever.

It’s a new hub filled with shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, and soon an Everyman cinema and hotel.

Here are all the restaurants which have opened at St James Quarter – and a few still to come.

1. Lane7

Lane7 combines bowling, ping-pong, beer-pong, karaoke and crazy golf with tasty food.

2. German Doner Kebab

Sometimes only a kebab will do. German Doner Kebab serves up gourmet Doner kebabs using premium meat and handmade toasted breads.

3. The Alchemist

Although The Alchemist is most well-known for its theatrical cocktails, there is also an equally creative food menu. Choose from a selection of crispy bao buns, popcorn chicken, gourmet burgers, and steaks.

4. Thai Express

Thai Express features Edinburgh's first example of double-decker restaurant seating, popular across Southeast Asia. It serves a selection of traditional Thai and custom dishes, including pad Thai, papaya salad and its popular Thairatcha wings.

