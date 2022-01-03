Lane7 combines bowling, ping-pong, beer-pong, karaoke and crazy golf with tasty food.

These are the restaurants at St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 10:12 am

Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre opened its doors this year, and dramatically changed the Capital’s skyline forever.

It’s a new hub filled with shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, and soon an Everyman cinema and hotel.

Here are all the restaurants which have opened at St James Quarter – and a few still to come.

1. German Doner Kebab

Sometimes only a kebab will do. German Doner Kebab serves up gourmet Doner kebabs using premium meat and handmade toasted breads.

2. The Alchemist

Although The Alchemist is most well-known for its theatrical cocktails, there is also an equally creative food menu. Choose from a selection of crispy bao buns, popcorn chicken, gourmet burgers, and steaks.

3. Thai Express

Thai Express features Edinburgh's first example of double-decker restaurant seating, popular across Southeast Asia. It serves a selection of traditional Thai and custom dishes, including pad Thai, papaya salad and its popular Thairatcha wings.

4. Pho

Named after the delicious Vietnamese noodle soup, Pho serves up delicious curries, rice dishes, and of course noodles. There are plenty of vegan options and Pho is accredited by Coeliac UK for those who need gluten free.

