The 10 best pizza restaurants in Edinburgh this National Pizza Day, from Salerno Pizza to Razzo

These are the best restaurants and takeaways to order a pizza in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

By Ginny Sanderson
3 minutes ago

If you’re looking for a delicious pizza to devour this National Pizza Day, Edinburgh has plenty of options. The Capital boasts scores of splendid pizzerias, offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights oozing with cheese.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best places to grab a delicious pizza in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. Razzo

Razzo in Great Junction Street, Leith, offers delicious Neapolitan pizza with freshly made dough. Be sure to book if you plan on eating in, or you can order a takeaway.

Photo: Razzo Facebook

2. Origano

Origano Cafe and Pizzeria in Leith Walk makes gourmet pizzas with hand-stretched dough in an open-plan, rustic restaurant which reflects some of its industrial past as a former rubber mill.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Giovanni's

Giovanni's in Northfield Broadway is a chippy and Italian takeaway serving up tasty pizzas for delivery or collect.

Photo: Giovanni's Facebook

4. Salerno Pizza

Found on the fourth floor of St James Quarter, Salerno Pizza serves up traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in artisan Italian ovens.

Photo: Salerno Pizza

