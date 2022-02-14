Every day is a good day to eat a pizza. And here in Edinburgh, there are dozens of splendid pizzerias offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights.
We asked readers on our Facebook page the best restaurants to grab a delicious pizza in the Capital. This is what they said.
1. La Favorita
La Favorita in Leith Walk serves up authentic Italian pizza freshly cooked in log-fired ovens. You can dine in or order a delivery.
Photo: UGC
2. Pizzeria 1926
Pizzeria 1926 is a laid-back, traditional Neapolitan restaurant in Dalry Road, Haymarket.
Photo: Pizzeria 1926 Facebook
3. Civerinos
Civerinos combines the American dining experience with Italian food and New York style pizza. It started out in Hunter Square and now there's a Civerinos Slice in Forrest Road, in St John's Road, Corstophine, and on Portobello promenade.
Photo: Civerinos
4. Caprice
Caprice in Musselburgh High Street is a hugely popular pizzeria serving wood-fired pizzas made with freshly-prepared dough.
Photo: Caprice Facebook