Edinburgh's 10 best pizza restaurants and takeaways - chosen by our readers

These are the best places to order a pizza in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:59 pm

Every day is a good day to eat a pizza. And here in Edinburgh, there are dozens of splendid pizzerias offering everything from authentic Italian pizzas to New York-style delights.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best restaurants to grab a delicious pizza in the Capital. This is what they said.

1. La Favorita

La Favorita in Leith Walk serves up authentic Italian pizza freshly cooked in log-fired ovens. You can dine in or order a delivery.

2. Pizzeria 1926

Pizzeria 1926 is a laid-back, traditional Neapolitan restaurant in Dalry Road, Haymarket.

3. Civerinos

Civerinos combines the American dining experience with Italian food and New York style pizza. It started out in Hunter Square and now there's a Civerinos Slice in Forrest Road, in St John's Road, Corstophine, and on Portobello promenade.

4. Caprice

Caprice in Musselburgh High Street is a hugely popular pizzeria serving wood-fired pizzas made with freshly-prepared dough.

