The very best of Italian food and culture will be honoured at the Scottish Italian Awards next month, with new launches and old favourites all over the country revealed as finalists.
The black-tie Gala Final takes place on Sunday, November 30, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Cambridge Street, Glasgow.
Awards director Warren Paul said: “The Awards Gala Dinner is an annual celebration of everything that links Scotland and Italy together.
“If you are a finalist – enjoy it. This emotional and exciting evening is an opportunity to reflect on your achievements and give real recognition to your team who have helped you navigate hard times and good times alike.”
See all the East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian eateries in the running in our photo gallery below.