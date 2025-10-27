The 10 Lothians restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the running for Scottish Italian Awards

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:28 GMT

Ten Lothians restaurants, cafes and takeaways are in the running to pick up Scottish Italian Awards this year, after the finalists were revealed.

The very best of Italian food and culture will be honoured at the Scottish Italian Awards next month, with new launches and old favourites all over the country revealed as finalists.

The black-tie Gala Final takes place on Sunday, November 30, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Cambridge Street, Glasgow.

Stay in the know when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!

Awards director Warren Paul said: “The Awards Gala Dinner is an annual celebration of everything that links Scotland and Italy together.

“If you are a finalist – enjoy it. This emotional and exciting evening is an opportunity to reflect on your achievements and give real recognition to your team who have helped you navigate hard times and good times alike.”

20 Edinburgh restaurants, cafes and takeaways named finalists in Scottish Italian Awards

See all the East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian eateries in the running in our photo gallery below.

Osteria in North Berwick has been nominated for the Best Family Run Business prize at the Scottish Italian Awards 2025.

1. Osteria

Osteria in North Berwick has been nominated for the Best Family Run Business prize at the Scottish Italian Awards 2025. | Osteria North Berwick Photo: Osteria North Berwick

Photo Sales
This popular Bonnyrigg restaurant and cocktail bar, based at Lothian Street, is up for the Best Family Run Business and Best Restaurant Manager awards.

2. Gigi's Italian restaurant

This popular Bonnyrigg restaurant and cocktail bar, based at Lothian Street, is up for the Best Family Run Business and Best Restaurant Manager awards. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This Tranent restaurant is in the running for Best Family Run Business and Best Team at the Scottish Italian Awards.

3. La Trattoria

This Tranent restaurant is in the running for Best Family Run Business and Best Team at the Scottish Italian Awards. | Google

Photo Sales
This Broxburn establishment is up for the Best Newcomer and Best Fish and Chips awards.

4. De Vito's

This Broxburn establishment is up for the Best Newcomer and Best Fish and Chips awards. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsLothiansFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice