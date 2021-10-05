It’s officially Autumn now, so the time for the ultimate comfort food is upon us.
Whether it’s steak and ale, mince, haggis, macaroni cheese, or chicken fillings that get your mouth watering, there are a number of legendary Edinburgh institutions which serve delicious homemade pies.
We want to champion our local businesses after the tough time they’ve had. So we asked our readers on our Facebook page the best places to order a pie in Edinburgh – from butchers, to bakers, to homely pubs. These are their recommendations for the ultimate Scottish pie experience in the Capital.
1. John Bain & Son
The overwhelming response from our readers was in favour of John Bain & Son and their "world famous pies", based in Stenhouse Cross. "Best pie in Scotland" wrote one reader, "by far the best" said another, and more than a hundred people agreed their mince pies are the "best" around.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. The Pie Not? Bistro
The Pie Not? Bistro in Comiston Road is another firm favourite with locals. "Award winning pies, best and friendliest place in Edinburgh," wrote one reader, "an absolute must" said another, and another praised their pies as the "best you will ever taste".
Photo: Google Streetview
3. McGill's
McGill's Bakery on Slateford Road has been described as an iconic bakery and institution in Edinburgh. Their steak pies in particular come highly praised, with one customer saying: "The best pies in town - I don't think they could have put more steak in them if they tried."
Photo: Google Streetview
4. Ferguson's Home Bakery
Family-run business Ferguson's Home Bakery serves "the best steak pies," according to our readers. Based in Moredun Park Road, Craigour, the queue outside this place each day speaks for itself.
Photo: Google Streetview