The 13 Edinburgh pizza and kebab takeaways which failed their latest food hygiene inspection

A total of 13 pizza and kebab takeaways in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection

A staggering 268 food and drink venues across Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on a new interactive map – and we look at the Capital’s 13 pizza and kebab takeaways which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, compiled by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Indian and Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops across the city.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 13 pizza and kebab takeaways in Edinburgh which failed their latest food hygiene inspection, according to Pantry and Larder.

1 . Kebab Mahal 7 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9BH. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Turkish Kebab Fish and Chips 49 Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh, EH4 4TD. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Geeks 19 Dalry Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2BQ. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Marmaris Kebab House 33-35 Clerk Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9JH. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales