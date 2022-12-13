News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Take a look through our picture galley to see what Time Out considers to be the Capital’s best pubs.

The 15 best Edinburgh pubs according to Time Out from the Sheep Heid Inn to Brass Monkey

Travel guide Time Out knows a thing or two about the best places to socialise – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the best pubs in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
15 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 1:53pm

The Time Out team have included a few old favourites in their list – but there some trendy style bars in there too.

Take a look through our picture galley to see what Time Out considers to be the Capital’s best pubs.

Undefined: readMore

1. The Sheep Heid Inn

Where: 43-45 The Causeway, Edinburgh EH15 3QA. Time Out says: Most punters will leave happy - it’s a busy, smart pub, restored from the original 16th century public house, and now complete with cosy open fires, squashy cushions and a beer garden.

Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Salt Horse

Where: 57-61 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NB. Time Out says: There is no avoiding the H word when it comes to Salt Horse – what with its sipping glasses of strong craft beer, handmade burgers and ‘slaw – but as hipster venues go this is a good one.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Malt & Hops

Where: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Time Out says: The Malt & Hops sits in the historic centre of Leith, still a working port, where quality has been a watchword in terms of food and drink since the area’s 1980s renaissance.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. The Royal Dick

Where: 1, Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: It’s not the most obvious place to go for a drink as it’s inside the Summerhall complex and across an internal courtyard but that just makes it all the more discreet, especially during low season afternoons when it can feel like a secret hideaway.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edinburgh