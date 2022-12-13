Travel guide Time Out knows a thing or two about the best places to socialise – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the best pubs in Edinburgh.
The Time Out team have included a few old favourites in their list – but there some trendy style bars in there too.
Take a look through our picture galley to see what Time Out considers to be the Capital’s best pubs.
1. The Sheep Heid Inn
Where: 43-45 The Causeway, Edinburgh EH15 3QA. Time Out says: Most punters will leave happy - it’s a busy, smart pub, restored from the original 16th century public house, and now complete with cosy open fires, squashy cushions and a beer garden.
2. Salt Horse
Where: 57-61 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NB. Time Out says: There is no avoiding the H word when it comes to Salt Horse – what with its sipping glasses of strong craft beer, handmade burgers and ‘slaw – but as hipster venues go this is a good one.
3. Malt & Hops
Where: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Time Out says: The Malt & Hops sits in the historic centre of Leith, still a working port, where quality has been a watchword in terms of food and drink since the area’s 1980s renaissance.
4. The Royal Dick
Where: 1, Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL. Time Out says: It’s not the most obvious place to go for a drink as it’s inside the Summerhall complex and across an internal courtyard but that just makes it all the more discreet, especially during low season afternoons when it can feel like a secret hideaway.
