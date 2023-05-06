Scotland is the largest producer of gin in the world, so naturally, the Capital has plenty of bars showcasing the locally-made spirit. Whether you want a gin and tonic, a classic cocktail like a Bramble or a Negroni, or a more exciting invention, these drinking holes will have something for you. Here are the 8 best gin bars in Edinburgh.
1. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium
Gin is in this bar's name, so it's a perfect place for lovers of the juniper-flavoured spirit. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium on George IV Bridge serves up delicious gin cocktails, from quirky creations like the Raspberry Raffle and the Clover Club to classic staples, including the Bramble and the Edinburgh Negroni. One customer gave the bar a five-star Google review, and said they'd tasted "one of the best gins I ever had!" Photo: Alem Sanchez / Pexels / Canva Pro
2. 56 North
This gin and cocktail bar in the Newington area of Edinburgh has a massive range of different spirits. 56 North also has an in-house distillery, which hosts gin tastings and experiences. One reviewer wrote: "Definitely a place to visit if you like gin. The menu is extensive and has every type of gin you could want." Photo: 56 North
3. The Jolly Botanist
Located in Edinburgh's West End on Morrison Street, this specialist gin bar has an extensive cocktail list, full of sweet, sour and fruity drinks made with the spirit. After their visit, one customer took to Google to compliment the bar on its "great selection of gins, and lovely service". Photo: Google
4. Bramble
This award-winning cocktail bar on Queen Street is named after a classic gin cocktail - the Bramble - but also serves up other delectable cocktails featuring the spirit, like the Evergreen and the Buckthorn Spritz. One patron said described the cocktails as "unique", and added that ordering a bramble was "a must". Photo: Third Party