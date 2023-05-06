News you can trust since 1873
The 8 best gin bars in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a gin and tonic or a martini

Here are the best places to enjoy a gin cocktail in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 6th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:23 BST

If you fancy a gin and tonic this weekend, here are the best places to go in Edinburgh.

Scotland is the largest producer of gin in the world, so naturally, the Capital has plenty of bars showcasing the locally-made spirit. Whether you want a gin and tonic, a classic cocktail like a Bramble or a Negroni, or a more exciting invention, these drinking holes will have something for you. Here are the 8 best gin bars in Edinburgh.

Gin is in this bar's name, so it's a perfect place for lovers of the juniper-flavoured spirit. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium on George IV Bridge serves up delicious gin cocktails, from quirky creations like the Raspberry Raffle and the Clover Club to classic staples, including the Bramble and the Edinburgh Negroni. One customer gave the bar a five-star Google review, and said they'd tasted "one of the best gins I ever had!"

Gin is in this bar's name, so it's a perfect place for lovers of the juniper-flavoured spirit. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium on George IV Bridge serves up delicious gin cocktails, from quirky creations like the Raspberry Raffle and the Clover Club to classic staples, including the Bramble and the Edinburgh Negroni. One customer gave the bar a five-star Google review, and said they'd tasted "one of the best gins I ever had!" Photo: Alem Sanchez / Pexels / Canva Pro

This gin and cocktail bar in the Newington area of Edinburgh has a massive range of different spirits. 56 North also has an in-house distillery, which hosts gin tastings and experiences. One reviewer wrote: "Definitely a place to visit if you like gin. The menu is extensive and has every type of gin you could want."

This gin and cocktail bar in the Newington area of Edinburgh has a massive range of different spirits. 56 North also has an in-house distillery, which hosts gin tastings and experiences. One reviewer wrote: "Definitely a place to visit if you like gin. The menu is extensive and has every type of gin you could want." Photo: 56 North

Located in Edinburgh's West End on Morrison Street, this specialist gin bar has an extensive cocktail list, full of sweet, sour and fruity drinks made with the spirit. After their visit, one customer took to Google to compliment the bar on its "great selection of gins, and lovely service".

Located in Edinburgh's West End on Morrison Street, this specialist gin bar has an extensive cocktail list, full of sweet, sour and fruity drinks made with the spirit. After their visit, one customer took to Google to compliment the bar on its "great selection of gins, and lovely service". Photo: Google

This award-winning cocktail bar on Queen Street is named after a classic gin cocktail - the Bramble - but also serves up other delectable cocktails featuring the spirit, like the Evergreen and the Buckthorn Spritz. One patron said described the cocktails as "unique", and added that ordering a bramble was "a must".

This award-winning cocktail bar on Queen Street is named after a classic gin cocktail - the Bramble - but also serves up other delectable cocktails featuring the spirit, like the Evergreen and the Buckthorn Spritz. One patron said described the cocktails as "unique", and added that ordering a bramble was "a must". Photo: Third Party

