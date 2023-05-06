1 . McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium

Gin is in this bar's name, so it's a perfect place for lovers of the juniper-flavoured spirit. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium on George IV Bridge serves up delicious gin cocktails, from quirky creations like the Raspberry Raffle and the Clover Club to classic staples, including the Bramble and the Edinburgh Negroni. One customer gave the bar a five-star Google review, and said they'd tasted "one of the best gins I ever had!" Photo: Alem Sanchez / Pexels / Canva Pro