English singer-songwriter Paul Heaton encouraged fans to head out to the selected pubs and raise a toast to him on Monday.

On Saturday, he announced the celebrations on Facebook, writing: “To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting & performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland. However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.

"Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!).”

Today, he announced the 60 pubs where fans can enjoy a pint or a cocktail free of charge.

On the list is two Edinburgh pubs, which are The Sheep Heid Inn at The Causeway, and Kay’s Bar on Jamaica Street.

Paul Heaton enjoys a drink in advance of his 60th birthday celebrations.

Only four Scottish pubs in total made the list, with two Glasgow bars also being included in Heaton’s celebrations.