Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home urge locals to donate much-needed supplies to pet food bank amid cost of living crisis

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home posted an appeal on Facebook, calling on the public to provide food and essential supplies to help stock their pet food bank, Paws Pantry.

They believe the growing demand for this service is a result of the rising cost of living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paws Pantry initiative aims to tackle pet poverty in Scotland, one of the main causes of pet surrender.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home work with 52 foodbanks and community groups, providing essential care items to pet owners in need. Over 1,300 animals per month are being cared for through this service.

The Home are most in need of dry dog and cat food, however, they have a wish-list of other requested items.

You can donate directly using their Amazon wishlist or drop your donations off at the Home on Seafield Road.