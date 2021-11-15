Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The animal charity has been gifted 26 Ethereum, (approximately £87,000 or $118,000) by Pawthereum, a community-run charity cryptocurrency project focused on supporting animal welfare organisations and being a digital advocate for animals in need.

The donation is thought to be the biggest in the country’s history and has been given to fund the home’s Pet Foodbank service, Paws Pantry, for the whole of 2022.

Paws Pantry initiative aims to tackle pet poverty in Scotland, one of the leading causes of pet surrender. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home works with 52 foodbanks and community groups and provides essential pet food, collars, jackets, bedding and other care items to pet owners in need. Over 1,300 animals per month are now being cared for through this service.

Director of development and external affairs at the charity, Nicola Gunn said: “Our team’s day-to-day work to ensure vulnerable animals get the care they need is absolutely relentless, and just to know that this has been recognised by Pawthereum is incredibly overwhelming. There really aren’t enough words to thank them for this donation, which will ensure another year of Scottish pets being warm, fed and most importantly, remaining in loving homes.”

Pawthereum has also committed to donating a further £1500 per month to the rescue to ensure the ongoing growth of the service, as it continues to expand across East and Central Scotland.

Last month, as part of their ‘Pack in Pet Poverty’ campaign, the Home reported a 77 per cent rise in the use of Paws Pantry between 2020 and 2021.

Charity coordinator at Pawthereum, Matt C-Roy, said: “Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world. We couldn’t be happier to do our first major donation with a partner as thoughtful and caring as Edinburgh Home. Their community outreach programs help pets stay with their owners during tough times. We’re proud to support that mission and to partner with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home long term to save more animals.”

