Times columnist Pete Brown provided an ‘eclectic mix’ of capital bars including venues that ‘the festival crowds generally don’t colonise in August.’
1. Cafe Royal
The Times reported that the ‘oval central bar evokes top Manhattan hotels, but images of notable Scottish historical figures in stained glass and tall paintings never let you forget you’re in Edinburgh’
| contributed Photo: submitted
2. Bennets Bar
The Bruntsfield bar was said to make customers ‘feel at home in just the way a good, well-run pub makes you feel’ and remains ‘almost entirely preserved as it was in the Victorian era’ | Bennets
3. Kay’s Bar
According to The Times, Kay’s Bar in New Town has ‘arguably the city’s most beloved cask-ale pub, with a constantly changing selection of the best Scottish brewers’ Photo: Third Party
4. Port O' Leith
The Constitution Street bar also featured in The Sunday Times list, with columnist Pete Brown reporting: “Even on a quiet afternoon you get the sense that the place is only taking a breather until the partying starts again. Order a pint of ice-cold Heineken if you must, but you probably really want to do shots here. Don’t resist" | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.