The best 8 bars in Edinburgh according to The Sunday Times expert

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 17:08 BST

The Sunday Times has named some of the best bars in Edinburgh according to their very own beer expert.

Times columnist Pete Brown provided an ‘eclectic mix’ of capital bars including venues that ‘the festival crowds generally don’t colonise in August.’

From Southside favourites to New Town pubs and Leith locals – here are eight of the best according to The Sunday Times.

The Times reported that the ‘oval central bar evokes top Manhattan hotels, but images of notable Scottish historical figures in stained glass and tall paintings never let you forget you’re in Edinburgh’

1. Cafe Royal

The Times reported that the ‘oval central bar evokes top Manhattan hotels, but images of notable Scottish historical figures in stained glass and tall paintings never let you forget you’re in Edinburgh’ | contributed Photo: submitted

The Bruntsfield bar was said to make customers ‘feel at home in just the way a good, well-run pub makes you feel’ and remains ‘almost entirely preserved as it was in the Victorian era’

2. Bennets Bar

The Bruntsfield bar was said to make customers ‘feel at home in just the way a good, well-run pub makes you feel’ and remains ‘almost entirely preserved as it was in the Victorian era’ | Bennets

According to The Times, Kay’s Bar in New Town has ‘arguably the city’s most beloved cask-ale pub, with a constantly changing selection of the best Scottish brewers’

3. Kay’s Bar

According to The Times, Kay’s Bar in New Town has ‘arguably the city’s most beloved cask-ale pub, with a constantly changing selection of the best Scottish brewers’ Photo: Third Party

The Constitution Street bar also featured in The Sunday Times list, with columnist Pete Brown reporting: “Even on a quiet afternoon you get the sense that the place is only taking a breather until the partying starts again. Order a pint of ice-cold Heineken if you must, but you probably really want to do shots here. Don’t resist"

4. Port O' Leith

The Constitution Street bar also featured in The Sunday Times list, with columnist Pete Brown reporting: “Even on a quiet afternoon you get the sense that the place is only taking a breather until the partying starts again. Order a pint of ice-cold Heineken if you must, but you probably really want to do shots here. Don’t resist" | Google Maps

News you can trust since 1873
