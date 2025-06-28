An Edinburgh pub in the south of the city has reopened following an extensive refurbishment – with the historic venue now boasting a refurbished beer garden for the summer months.

The Salisbury Arms on Dalkeith Road reopened its doors on June 20 and has now been ‘transformed into a modern venue offering outstanding hospitality,’ with the Newington pub providing 140 seats inside and a further 50 outside in the beer garden.

General manager Robin Jacobs, said: “Our prime location puts it near the famous Arthur's Seat, Prestonfield Golf Course, and we’re within easy reach of the Edinburgh city centre. During the upcoming Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Pleasance is just a 15-minute walk away and we’re looking forward to welcoming revellers.”

Take a look through the photo gallery to see the newly refurbished Salisbury Arms. And for more information or to reserve a table you can visit the Salisbury Arms website.