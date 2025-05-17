17 photos of Edinburgh beer gardens where you can soak up the sun with a cold drink

The beautiful weather we’ve been enjoying sees no signs of abating, with blue skies, bright sunshine, and highs around the 20C mark on Saturday, May 17.

It goes without saying, but this means lots of locals will be heading for a pub beer garden to catch some rays and enjoy a cold drink or three. Of course, deciding on where to go is often the toughest part, so we asked Evening News readers to tell us their favourite outdoor drinking spots in the Capital.

We got plenty of responses, with recommendations ranging from traditional pubs to stylish cocktail gardens.

Before heading out for al fresco drinks today, have a look through our photo gallery to see 17 of the very best Edinburgh beer gardens – all of them chosen by Evening News readers.

1 . 17 of the best pub beer gardens in Edinburgh Take a look through our gallery to see 17 of the best pub beer gardens in Edinburgh.

2 . The Outhouse Tucked away on Broughton Street Lane, The Outhouse is still something of a 'hidden gem' boasting one of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh city centre.

3 . The Torfin Cosy up next to a chiminea and enjoy drinks and some tasty pub grub in The Torfin's secret garden. You can find this pub in St Johns Road, Corstorphine.

4 . The Pear Tree The Pear Tree came up so many times when our readers were asked to name their favourite Edinburgh pub gardens. Located in Newington, its famous beer garden has a big screen for live sports, and is known for hosting barbecues and live music. This place gets packed to the rafters when the sun shines on Auld Reekie.