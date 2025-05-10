Having enjoyed sunshine and warmer temperatures in recent days, the latest forecast shows the sun will continue to shine over the Capital next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the temperature hitting 21C in Edinburgh this weekend, the obvious question is, how long will this glorious weather continue in Scotland’s Capital city?

According to the Met Office, it is far too early to pack away with the sun cream, with the sunshine expected to last into next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest forecast shows sunny intervals on Sunday and Monday, followed by sunshine every day until at least Saturday. The temperature will hit 21C tomorrow, Sunday, before a cooler top temperature of 16C on Monday.

Browse our gallery to see 10 peaceful places in Edinburgh to enjoy the sun, including a 'hidden gem' beauty spot. Photo: Pixabay

It is expected to be up to 16C on Tuesday and Wednesday also, before rising again to 19C on Thursday, 20C on Friday and 20C again on Saturday.

Given the clear skies however, the temperature is forecast to plummet at night during this coming week, dropping to just 7C overnight Tuesday, 5C on Wednesday night and 6C on Thursday night.