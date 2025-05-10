Edinburgh weather forecast for the week ahead shows how long the sunshine is expected to last
With the temperature hitting 21C in Edinburgh this weekend, the obvious question is, how long will this glorious weather continue in Scotland’s Capital city?
According to the Met Office, it is far too early to pack away with the sun cream, with the sunshine expected to last into next weekend.
The latest forecast shows sunny intervals on Sunday and Monday, followed by sunshine every day until at least Saturday. The temperature will hit 21C tomorrow, Sunday, before a cooler top temperature of 16C on Monday.
It is expected to be up to 16C on Tuesday and Wednesday also, before rising again to 19C on Thursday, 20C on Friday and 20C again on Saturday.
Given the clear skies however, the temperature is forecast to plummet at night during this coming week, dropping to just 7C overnight Tuesday, 5C on Wednesday night and 6C on Thursday night.