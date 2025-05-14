18 Edinburgh pubs hailed by beer guru as city named ‘Britain’s best place for a pint’

In a recent article in The i Paper, Phil wrote: “Other cities might provide a similar variety, thanks to the craft revolution that’s brought new breweries and new beer styles to almost every corner of the UK. But I found Edinburgh to have the strongest sense of place. Whichever pub or bar, or taproom you’re in, you never forget you’re in Edinburgh.

“There’s a certain level of service there, a care for the customer and the beer, that I found to be consistently a notch above the rest. These are the venues that confirmed to me why the Scottish capital outshines all other towns and cities on a beer tour of Britain.”

After arriving at Waverley Station, Phil went on a tour of Auld Reekie's best boozers, describing it as a dream gig. Take a look through our photo gallery to see the ones that impressed him most.

Beer Breaks in Britain: 30 places to explore and drink good beer (Bloomsbury Conway, £20.00). Available to buy now.

1 . 18 photos of Edinburgh 'best' pubs Take a look through our gallery to see 18 photos of Edinburgh's finest pubs as the city is named as 'Britain's best place for a pint'.

2 . The Guildford Arms Address: 1 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA.

3 . The Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant Address: 3-5 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PR

4 . The Oxford Bar Address: 8 Young Street, Edinburgh EH2 4JB