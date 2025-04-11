Edinburgh pubs: 17 of the best pubs with beer gardens in Edinburgh

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:52 BST

Edinburgh has been blessed with glorious weather in recent days, making it the perfect time to visit one of Edinburgh’s many beer gardens.

From city centre hot spots, to award-winning bars, newly opened venues and hidden gems in the capital, there is a wide range of venues residents can choose from to enjoy time in the sun with friends and family.

Here are 17 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens worth checking during the sunny spell.

1. Cold Town House

It's not hard to know why this place is constantly being named amongst the best beer gardens in the city. Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings | Cold Town House

2. The Black Ivy

Black Ivy, on Alvanley Terrace, won the 'Best Outdoor Area in Scotland' prize at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2024.The Bruntsfield bar also has a restaurant and boutique hotel | Edinburgh Evening News Photo: Callum McCormack

3. Portobello Tap

Portobello Tap, situated near Edinburgh's seaside, has a lovely beer garden to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries Photo: Portobello Tap

4. The Pitt

Located on West Shore Road in Granton, The Pitt is a huge venue featuring an indoor bar with an outdoor street food market. With a range of live music events lined up in April and May, this unique space is worth checking out | Zaynah Galbraith

