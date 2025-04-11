From city centre hot spots, to award-winning bars, newly opened venues and hidden gems in the capital, there is a wide range of venues residents can choose from to enjoy time in the sun with friends and family.
Here are 17 amazing Edinburgh beer gardens worth checking during the sunny spell.
1. Cold Town House
It's not hard to know why this place is constantly being named amongst the best beer gardens in the city. Cold Town House in the popular Grassmarket area has one of the most spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. Enjoy a pizza, prosecco, or a craft beer as you soak up the surroundings
2. The Black Ivy
Black Ivy, on Alvanley Terrace, won the 'Best Outdoor Area in Scotland' prize at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2024.The Bruntsfield bar also has a restaurant and boutique hotel | Edinburgh Evening News Photo: Callum McCormack
3. Portobello Tap
Portobello Tap, situated near Edinburgh's seaside, has a lovely beer garden to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries Photo: Portobello Tap
4. The Pitt
Located on West Shore Road in Granton, The Pitt is a huge venue featuring an indoor bar with an outdoor street food market. With a range of live music events lined up in April and May, this unique space is worth checking out | Zaynah Galbraith
