Located in Granton and boasting spectacular views of the Firth of Forth, the waterfront location features a permanent global street food market, retail units, community spaces, two saunas and a 700-capacity events space.

The new venue marked its official opening on Friday, December 6, and despite the rain, hundreds made their way to the new exciting new venue that has been two years in the making.

The new site on West Shore Road is more than twice the size of the original Pitt Street venue which closed in October 2022 after developers made plans to demolish the premises to make way for housing.

Hal Prescott, chief executive of the Granton Project which owns and operates The Pitt said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be open, and despite the storm attempting to throw a spanner in the works we’ve had thousands of people through the doors with initial feedback being fantastic.

“But this is very much the beginning of the journey for us, The Pitt isn’t a static space it will continue evolve with the community we’re part of and the community we build. We have so much more to come in the new year, so watch this space.”

Here are 11 pictures of The Pitt in Granton.

1 . Community space Located on West Shore Road, the Granton Pitt is more than twice the size of the original Pitt Street venue, with the 15,000 sq ft space featuring a 700-capacity events space, retail and music stalls, and community hub spaces for local organisations | The Pitt Photo Sales

2 . Soul Water Sauna Soul Water Sauna brings wood-fired sauna to the Granton shoreline | The Pitt Photo Sales

3 . Long Shot Coffee Located at the waterfront entrance, Long Shot Coffee serves up Williams and Johnston coffee, hot rolls, pastries and cookies from 8.30am daily | The Pitt Photo Sales

4 . The Play Pitt The new Granton venue also features an indoor play area | The Pitt Photo Sales